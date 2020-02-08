Grandson of author James Joyce dies in France Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Stephen Joyce, the gatekeeper of his grandfather James’ estate and subject of the celebrated poem “Ecce Puer,’’ has died, the president of Ireland said. He was 87. Joyce died on Jan. 23 at his home on the Ile de Re, an island off the west coast of France, Irish President Michael Higgins […] 👓 View full article

