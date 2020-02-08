Opinion: Michigan player who wrecked car belonging to AD's son made a mistake. But team's silence is worse Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Michigan basketball said nothing about car accident involving point guard Zavier Simpson. That is worse than the player's initial lies about accident.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Streaming College FB Opinion: Michigan player who wrecked car belonging to AD's son made a mistake. But team's silence is worse https://t.co/4yvooukYI5 22 minutes ago