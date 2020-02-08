No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as No. 3 Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season, beating TCU 60-46 on Saturday for coach Bill Self’s 700th career victory. Azubuike, who had his 10th double-double this season, had five dunks in a 13-3 run in […] 👓 View full article

