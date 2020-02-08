Global  

Bundesliga: Bender breaks Dortmund hearts in seven goal Leverkusen loss

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Two goals in a minute turned a 3-2 win to a 4-3 loss for Borussia Dortmund against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday night. Lars Bender and Leon Bailey turned the game on its head after a stunning debut goal for Emre Can.
