Marlins’ Mattingly bothered by sign-stealing, Jeter vote

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Baseball’s news cycle of late has been dominated by the sign-stealing scandal that led to upheaval in Houston and Boston, as well as Derek Jeter missing out on being a unanimous selection for Baseball’s Hall of Fame. Don Mattingly was bothered by both stories. Miami’s manager spoke out Saturday at the team’s […]
