Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall after 20 years away

Saturday, 8 February 2020
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight was back at Assembly Hall Saturday, the first time he's been in the building since his firing.
 There's an update on the basketball coach convicted of killing a man with a single punch. On Thursday, Jamill Jones was sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter in the death of 35-year-old Sandor Szabo.

