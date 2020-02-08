Global  

North East Delhi again registers highest voter turnout

Hindu Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
District sees 67.83% of voters exercise their franchise; New Delhi also follows previous trend, sees lowest turnout at 57.11%
Delhi polls: Exit polls predict AAP sarkar, voter turnout dips | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi polls: Exit polls predict AAP sarkar, voter turnout dips | OneIndia News

Exit polls seem to predict an Arvind Kejriwal-led sarkar of the AAP once again. Exit polls predict between 45 and 55 seats for the incumbent AAP which will likely not repeat the 2015 landslide. BJP..

Amid low voter turnout, 110-year old woman sets the benchmark| OneIndia News [Video]Amid low voter turnout, 110-year old woman sets the benchmark| OneIndia News

A 110-year-old woman cast her vote at Delhi's CR Park today setting the benchmark for other Delhi residents. The woman is reportedly Delhi's oldest voter. She arrived at the polling station in South..

Three minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 8 () The three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Assembly elections here...
Delhi assembly election 2020: 4.33% voter turnout till 10 am

The poll will decide the fate of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress in a three-cornered contest.
