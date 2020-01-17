Powell leads No. 12 Seton Hall past No. 10 Villanova 70-64
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and No. 12 Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova with a 70-64 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats on Saturday. Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, […]
Twenty years ago this weekend, several students at Seton Hall University died in a fire at the school's Boland Hall dormitory. The somber anniversary is once again highlighting the need for fire safety..