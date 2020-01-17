Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Powell leads No. 12 Seton Hall past No. 10 Villanova 70-64

Powell leads No. 12 Seton Hall past No. 10 Villanova 70-64

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and No. 12 Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova with a 70-64 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats on Saturday. Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

20th Anniversary Of Fatal Seton Hall University Fire Highlights Need For Safety Regulations [Video]20th Anniversary Of Fatal Seton Hall University Fire Highlights Need For Safety Regulations

Twenty years ago this weekend, several students at Seton Hall University died in a fire at the school's Boland Hall dormitory. The somber anniversary is once again highlighting the need for fire safety..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published

20th Anniversary Of Deadly Seton Hall University Fire Highlights Need For Safety Regulations [Video]20th Anniversary Of Deadly Seton Hall University Fire Highlights Need For Safety Regulations

Twenty years ago Friday, several students at Seton Hall University died in a fire at the school's Boland Hall dormitory. The somber anniversary is once again highlighting the need for fire safety..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Powell scores 34, No. 12 Seton Hall beats Georgetown 78-71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Myles Powell scored 34 points, Romaro Gill tied a career-high with eight blocks and No. 12 Seton Hall raced out to a big lead and beat...
Seattle Times

Powell scores 24, No. 10 Seton Hall wins 10th straight game

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 24 points despite a woeful shooting effort and No. 10 Seton Hall won its 10th straight game night with a 64-57 victory...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.