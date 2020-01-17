Powell leads No. 12 Seton Hall past No. 10 Villanova 70-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and No. 12 Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova with a 70-64 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats on Saturday. Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, […]



Recent related videos from verified sources 20th Anniversary Of Fatal Seton Hall University Fire Highlights Need For Safety Regulations Twenty years ago this weekend, several students at Seton Hall University died in a fire at the school's Boland Hall dormitory. The somber anniversary is once again highlighting the need for fire safety.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03Published 3 weeks ago 20th Anniversary Of Deadly Seton Hall University Fire Highlights Need For Safety Regulations Twenty years ago Friday, several students at Seton Hall University died in a fire at the school's Boland Hall dormitory. The somber anniversary is once again highlighting the need for fire safety.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:19Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Powell scores 34, No. 12 Seton Hall beats Georgetown 78-71 WASHINGTON (AP) — Myles Powell scored 34 points, Romaro Gill tied a career-high with eight blocks and No. 12 Seton Hall raced out to a big lead and beat...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



Powell scores 24, No. 10 Seton Hall wins 10th straight game NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 24 points despite a woeful shooting effort and No. 10 Seton Hall won its 10th straight game night with a 64-57 victory...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this