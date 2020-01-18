Laine’s hat trick helps Jets beat Senators 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrik Laine scored a hat trick with three power-play goals to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. It was Laine’s eighth career hat trick and gave the Jets points in four straight games after a five-game losing streak. Kyle Connor scored once and […]

