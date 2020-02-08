One killed in raid to stop Thai gunman, toll now 21

One member of Thailand's security forces was killed and two were wounded early on Sunday in a raid into a shopping mall to try to stop a soldier on a rampage that has now killed at least 21 people, the Thai health minister said.

Reuters





