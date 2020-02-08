Global  

One killed in raid to stop Thai gunman, toll now 21

Reuters India Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
One member of Thailand's security forces was killed and two were wounded early on Sunday in a raid into a shopping mall to try to stop a soldier on a rampage that has now killed at least 21 people, the Thai health minister said.
Death toll hits 21 from Thai shooting after raid into mall

A member of the Thai security forces was killed early on Sunday in a raid into a shopping mall to try to stop a soldier on a shooting rampage, bringing the total...
