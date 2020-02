Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series “Hawaiian Eye” and “The Wild, Wild West,” has died. He was 84. Family spokesperson Jeff Ballard said Conrad died Saturday morning in Malibu, California from heart failure. With his good looks and strong physique, Conrad was […] 👓 View full article