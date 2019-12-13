Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ireland election is three-way tie, says exit poll

Ireland election is three-way tie, says exit poll

FT.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Hung parliament possible after Varadkar claws back support in final days of campaign
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election 00:51

 The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK General Election - Exit poll indicates majority for ruling conservative party [Video]UK General Election - Exit poll indicates majority for ruling conservative party

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 04:56Published

UK's pound jumps following poll predictions [Video]UK's pound jumps following poll predictions

The pound grew after an exit poll by British broadcasters predicted Johnson would win the UK election.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in Republic

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in RepublicFine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein are neck and neck in terms of first preference votes in the General Election in the Republic, according to an exit poll.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •FT.comBBC NewsDeutsche WelleIndependentZee News

Near tie between three main parties in Irish election: exit poll

An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote.
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsAl JazeeraDeutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

EilisOHanIon

Eilis O'Hanlon After this headline, I can't get the image of the three of them actually playing leapfrog out of my head... https://t.co/S1e86iL2G9 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.