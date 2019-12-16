Global  

Multiple U.S. troops killed and wounded in attack in Afghanistan

euronews Saturday, 8 February 2020
Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver [Video]Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver

Multiple groups announced protests at the Colorado state Capitol as the Pentagon announced it is sending 3,500 additional troops to Iraq.

U.S. To Announce Withdrawal Of 4,000 Troops From Afghanistan [Video]U.S. To Announce Withdrawal Of 4,000 Troops From Afghanistan

Current and former U.S. officials confirmed the news to multiple media outlets.

BREAKING: Multiple U.S. Troops Reportedly Killed, Wounded in Afghanistan

BREAKING: Multiple U.S. Troops Reportedly Killed, Wounded in AfghanistanMultiple U.S. troops were killed and wounded in Afghanistan after an attack on a joint U.S.-Afghan Forces military operation. According to four U.S. military...
Two US soldiers killed, six wounded in Afghanistan attack

Two American troops were killed and six others wounded by an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun, the US military confirmed on Sunday.
JimInClwr

Jim 🐘 RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Multiple US troops were killed and wounded during an attack in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, according to 4 US mili… 33 seconds ago

Linnabelle

Blooms 🇬🇧🇺🇸 RT @SadieTNResist: Two U.S. troops were killed and six others wounded in an attack in Afghanistan. U.S. and Afghan forces were conducting a… 2 minutes ago

Kitehawk1

Michael Carey Breaking: Multiple U.S. Troops Reportedly Killed, Wounded in Afghanistan https://t.co/eBfR1ji3J0 5 minutes ago

sparkleloung

#WarMachine❤️🇺🇸☮️💥 Two Special Force soldiers killed, 6 wounded during apparent insider attack in Afghanistan https://t.co/VqThq4JU9w 5 minutes ago

devonBotHunter

SusieQ RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Multiple US troops were killed and wounded during an attack in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, according to 4 US mi… 7 minutes ago

schanii1292

محمد عثمان🇵🇰 RT @Natsecjeff: UPDATE: More (unconfirmed) reports saying 2 US SOF soldiers killed and 4-6 others wounded. On the side of Afghan troops,… 11 minutes ago

schmat22

Jean Hall RT @RVAwonk: Multiple U.S. troops were killed and wounded today during an attack in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, according to four U.S.… 14 minutes ago

devonBotHunter

SusieQ RT @MilitaryTimes: Update: Two Special Force soldiers killed, 6 wounded during apparent insider attack in Afghanistan https://t.co/WdLTBns6… 17 minutes ago

