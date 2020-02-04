Global  

French skating chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal

The Age Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Didier Gailhaguet denied protecting the coach accused of rape, and cast blame on the Sports Ministry when he announced his resignation.
News video: French skating chief Didier Gailhaguet resigns amid sexual assault scandal

French ice federation boss steps down amid skating's sexual abuse scandal

WorldNews

France's ice-sports chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal in figure skating

The under-fire president of France’s ice skating federation Didier Gailhaguet resigned on Saturday over a damaging sex abuse scandal.  
France 24

