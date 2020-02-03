Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,’ Many Times Over

‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,’ Many Times Over

NYTimes.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The New Beverly Cinema, owned by Quentin Tarantino, is riding a boom in art house theaters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year

Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year 00:32

 ABC Photo Archives/Contributor/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." He's already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations under his belt. DiCaprio has been acting since he was 14 years old — he started in commercials...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Weeks in Another Town Movie (1962) [Video]Two Weeks in Another Town Movie (1962)

Two Weeks in Another Town Movie trailer (1962) - Plot synopsis: In 1952, star Kirk Douglas, director Vincente Minnelli, producer John Houseman and screenwriter Charles Schnee teamed for what many..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:05Published

Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit [Video]Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit

An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jessica Simpson Reveals the Number of Times She Got Back Together with John Mayer

Jessica Simpson is revealing how many times she got back together with John Mayer during their time together. “We were great at intimacy. We were great at...
Just Jared

Wild seal filmed 'clapping' underwater for first time

'I've heard the distinctive shotgun-like 'Crack!' many times over the years... but filming the seals in action has eluded me for 17 years,' says researcher
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.