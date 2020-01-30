Blazers' Damian Lillard calls out NBA referees after blown goaltending call vs. Jazz: 'They cost ...

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard finished the game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night with 42 points, but it was the two points that he didn't get credited with that were the main story of the game. With the Blazers trailing the Jazz by two with under 20 seconds remaining on the game clock, Lillard drove into the heart of Utah's defense and laid the ball off of the glass at which point Jazz center Rudy Gobert blocked the shot, preventing a basket. On the court the block was ruled clean, despite the fact that it clearly touched the glass before Gobert got his hand on it, meaning it should have been goaltending. You can see the play below: Dame finished with 42 points....


