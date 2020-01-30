Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Damian Lillard > Blazers' Damian Lillard calls out NBA referees after blown goaltending call vs. Jazz: 'They cost ...

Blazers' Damian Lillard calls out NBA referees after blown goaltending call vs. Jazz: 'They cost ...

WorldNews Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Blazers' Damian Lillard calls out NBA referees after blown goaltending call vs. Jazz: 'They cost ...Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard finished the game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night with 42 points, but it was the two points that he didn't get credited with that were the main story of the game. With the Blazers trailing the Jazz by two with under 20 seconds remaining on the game clock, Lillard drove into the heart of Utah's defense and laid the ball off of the glass at which point Jazz center Rudy Gobert blocked the shot, preventing a basket. On the court the block was ruled clean, despite the fact that it clearly touched the glass before Gobert got his hand on it, meaning it should have been goaltending. You can see the play below: Dame finished with 42 points....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published < > Embed
News video: B/R Countdown: Damian Lillard's Top 10 Deep Threes of the Season So Far

B/R Countdown: Damian Lillard's Top 10 Deep Threes of the Season So Far 03:00

 Damian Lillard is one of the NBA leaders in threes made. In this edition of B/R Countdown, we count down Dame's Top 10 deep threes of the season so far.Watch the video above for all of the highlights.Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers...

Recent related news from verified sources

Blazers' Damian Lillard calls out NBA referees after blown goaltending call vs. Jazz: 'They cost us a game'

The NBA admitted that they blew a call that potentially cost the Blazers a much-needed win
CBS Sports

NBA roundup: Lillard's first triple-double power Blazers

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 victory over the...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.