Sinn Fein Irish election surge leaves three main parties tied

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Support for left-wing Irish nationalists Sinn Fein surged in an election on Saturday, leaving it tied with the party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but unlikely to emerge with the highest number of seats, an exit poll showed.
Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls

Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls 03:11

 If Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald can turn the Irish nationalist party's opinion poll lead into a historic election breakthrough this week, it will be healthcare and housing not their signature demand for a united Ireland that will have put them on the brink of power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Ireland elections: Exit poll has 3 main parties almost tied [Video]Ireland elections: Exit poll has 3 main parties almost tied

Identical share of vote projected for PM's Fine Gael party, centre-right rivals Fianna Fail and left-wing Sinn Fein.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election [Video]Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties

Exit poll suggests little difference between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.
BBC News

Near tie between three main parties in Irish election: exit poll

An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote.
Reuters

