St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Wagner 85-68

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon scored 22 points apiece as St. Francis (Pa.) beat Wagner 85-68 on Saturday. Myles Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for St. Francis (Pa.) (16-8, 9-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Mark Flagg added 10 points and five assists. Elijah Ford scored […] 👓 View full article

