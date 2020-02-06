Global  

St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Wagner 85-68

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon scored 22 points apiece as St. Francis (Pa.) beat Wagner 85-68 on Saturday. Myles Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for St. Francis (Pa.) (16-8, 9-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Mark Flagg added 10 points and five assists. Elijah Ford scored […]
