Opinion: Bobby Knight returns to Assembly Hall to tears, cheers as years of anger fade away

Before this Indiana basketball revival is over, with adults crying, students roaring and Bob Knight shouting, this will feel cathartic for all.



Recent related news from verified sources Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall after 20 years away Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight was back at Assembly Hall Saturday, the first time he's been in the building since his firing.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago



Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall for first time in 20 years Bob Knight ended his 20-year split with Indiana on Saturday, returning to Assembly Hall for the Indiana's matchup with Purdue.

FOX Sports 5 hours ago



