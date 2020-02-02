Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > PATs, fanfare and Austin Proehl: Three takeaways from the Seattle Dragons’ first XFL game

PATs, fanfare and Austin Proehl: Three takeaways from the Seattle Dragons’ first XFL game

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Dragons coach Jim Zorn admitted he didn’t know what to expect entering the game, and he and his players learned about the XFL’s rules and its fans. Here’s how the Dragons and XFL looked in the first game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Patrick Mahomes Asked For Invite To NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Patrick Mahomes Asked For Invite To NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 00:32

 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl and was named MVP of the game. According to Business Insider, Mahomes has a new goal in mind: the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game. He retweeted an announcement of the rosters for the game and asked: “Where is my invite?” For...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit [Video]Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit

An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

Elijah Joiner scores a career-high 22 points and hits a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer as Tulsa defeats #23 Wichita St [Video]Elijah Joiner scores a career-high 22 points and hits a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer as Tulsa defeats #23 Wichita St

With his Father in attendance for the first game of his career, Elijah Joiner scores a career-high 22 points and hits a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer as Tulsa defeats #23 Wichita State,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The XFL begins tomorrow: Here’s what to watch for in the Seattle Dragons’ opener (and why to watch)

More than a year after Seattle was awarded a franchise in the new XFL, the Dragons will play for the first time. Here's what to watch for in the franchise's...
Seattle Times

Seattle Dragons can’t keep up with DC Defenders in season-opening loss on XFL’s inaugural weekend

The Seattle Dragons pulled off a handful of highlight plays, but lost to the DC Defenders 31-19 in the XFL's first game.
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.