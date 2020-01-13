Duke, North Carolina lead college basketball winners and losers after wild game

Global  

No. 7 Duke escaped Chapel Hill with an absolutely wild overtime win over rival North Carolina, leading the winners and losers of Saturday's games.
Jones, Moore help No. 7 Duke top rival UNC 98-96 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Wendell Moore scored on a putback as time expired to help No. 7 Duke rally past North Carolina 98-96 in overtime in a wild...
Seattle Times

College basketball's biggest winners and losers from Saturday's packed schedule

Louisville drubs North Carolina State to solidify ACC lead; Texas Tech comes up short against Kansas; Seton Hall's winning streak ends.
USATODAY.com

