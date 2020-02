Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot and made 37 saves in posting his second straight shutout and the New Jersey Devils beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 Saturday night. Nikita Gusev, Blake Coleman and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who extended their points streak to a season-high six games. They […] 👓 View full article