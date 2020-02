Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 victory over the Hornets on Saturday night. Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers to help the Mavericks snap a two-game losing streak. Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points […]