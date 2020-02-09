Global  

Jones, Moore help No. 7 Duke top rival UNC 98-96 in OT

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Wendell Moore scored on a putback as time expired to help No. 7 Duke rally past North Carolina 98-96 in overtime in a wild renewal of the rivalry Saturday night. Moore’s follow of Tre Jones’ missed off-balance jumper finally ended this one, a game that saw Duke rally from […]
