Thai soldier shot dead after killing 21 people in mass shooting

SBS Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A Thai soldier who killed 21 people in a mass shooting in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima has been shot dead, according to authorities.
News video: Paramedics perform CPR on Thai gunman who killed at least 26 in mass shooting

Paramedics perform CPR on Thai gunman who killed at least 26 in mass shooting 00:22

 The body of the Thai soldier who killed at lest 26 people is wheeled into an ambulance as paramedics attempt to revive him. Footage shows the medics shouting, "Pump his heart, keep going, keep going" as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, is wheeled out of the shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima,...

Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting [Video]Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting

A soldier angry over a financial dispute has been shot dead by police after gunning down 26 people and wounding 57 in Thailand's worst mass shooting. The atrocity took place in a shopping mall in the..

Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 26 people [Video]Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 26 people

Gunman, identified as junior army officer, had holed himself up in basement of shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand: Police And Military Operation Underway As Soldier Takes Hostages, Killing 21 And Injuring 31

A Thai soldier has killed at least 20 people in a mass shooting and injured 31 before taking hostages inside a shopping mall while taking selfies and...
Thai soldier shot dead after shooting rampage killed 21

The soldier reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of the capital, Bangkok. Authorities shot the suspect dead...
