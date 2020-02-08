Global  

Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thai officials said a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall in northeastern Thailand. Officials said the soldier angry over a financial dispute first killed two people and then went on a far […]
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead 05:41

 Gunman identified as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma stole army vehicle and also posted photos of himself in full gear.

At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage [Video]At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage

A Cabinet minister in Thailand says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting. The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Moment families dive for cover as gunman enters Thai shopping mall [Video]Moment families dive for cover as gunman enters Thai shopping mall

Terrified families dive for cover under shop barriers and sprint out of a shopping mall during a mass shooting in Thailand on Saturday (February 8). The killer, Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published


Thailand gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

Thai officials said a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall in northeastern...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Japan Today•Belfast Telegraph•Reuters India•RIA Nov.•Reuters•New Zealand Herald

Hunt continues for soldier who killed 25

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A soldier who killed 25 people in an hours-long shooting rampage remained holed up inside a shopping mall on Sunday morning with an unknown...
Bangkok Post

carl_young

Carl Young RT @AP: A gunman who went on a rampage in eastern Thailand has been killed, Thai police say. The gunman, described as a soldier angry about… 1 minute ago

xzayrazeex

Z RT @ABC: BREAKING: A soldier in Thailand who killed at least 21 and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall. https://t.co/BqicaF… 1 minute ago

Scottishnotbrit

Indy Mcбот Thai security forces kill shopping mall gunman & rescue hostages after 17-hour rampage — RT World News https://t.co/EF2a8bKLdL # 2 minutes ago

nasssory25

واحد من خلق الله RT @AFP: @TheLilyfish #UPDATE Thai soldier who killed at least 26 before being shot dead went on the rampage because of a dispute over a ho… 3 minutes ago

unbnewsroom

UNB - United News of Bangladesh Thai #gunman who killed 21 in #rampage shot dead in mall https://t.co/jksJB1Zoa8 3 minutes ago

SpeakOut16

Speak Out RT @htTweets: Thai mall gunman who killed at least 21 shot dead after rampage: Officials https://t.co/LMWHYhvDtA https://t.co/cUjdijlLWP 5 minutes ago

bkindngood

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @business: JUST IN: Thai officials say a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has… 8 minutes ago

CianGaia

Apă Chioară RT @gmanews: The Thai soldier who killed at least 20 people and holed up in a mall overnight was shot dead Sunday morning by commandos, end… 8 minutes ago

