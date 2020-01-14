Giroux, Flyers rout Capitals and keep Ovechkin at 698 goals

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Couturier scored twice, Claude Giroux recorded three points and Brian Elliott made 25 saves to help the Philadelphia Flyers deny Alex Ovechkin a milestone and blow out the Washington Capitals 7-2 Saturday night. Philadelphia limited Ovechkin to one shot on net and kept Washington’s captain stuck on 698 career goals. He’ll […] WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Couturier scored twice, Claude Giroux recorded three points and Brian Elliott made 25 saves to help the Philadelphia Flyers deny Alex Ovechkin a milestone and blow out the Washington Capitals 7-2 Saturday night. Philadelphia limited Ovechkin to one shot on net and kept Washington’s captain stuck on 698 career goals. He’ll […] 👓 View full article

