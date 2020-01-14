Global  

Giroux, Flyers rout Capitals and keep Ovechkin at 698 goals

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Giroux, Flyers rout Capitals and keep Ovechkin at 698 goalsWASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Couturier scored twice, Claude Giroux recorded three points and Brian Elliott made 25 saves to help the Philadelphia Flyers deny Alex Ovechkin a milestone and blow out the Washington Capitals 7-2 Saturday night. Philadelphia limited Ovechkin to one shot on net and kept Washington’s captain stuck on 698 career goals. He’ll […]
News video: Flyers erupt for 3 goals in under 2 minutes

Flyers erupt for 3 goals in under 2 minutes 01:24

 The Flyers explode for three goals in under two minutes to take a 4-1 lead over the Washington Capitals

