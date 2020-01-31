Global  

Coronavirus death toll rises past 800, surpassing SARS epidemic

SBS Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The coronavirus death toll has surpassed that of the SARS epidemic in 2003.
News video: Coronavirus death toll exceeds SARS

Coronavirus death toll exceeds SARS 03:27

 Coronavirus has now killed more people than the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS [Video]Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News [Video]Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY..

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS, as first American death confirmed

The death toll in mainland China from coronavirus has risen to 780, passing the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic.
'Truly mean': China slams US warning as coronavirus death toll rises

A US travel warning telling citizens to avoid China has upset the Asian nation's leaders, as the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic reached 213.
