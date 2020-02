Draisaitl scores 2, Oilers rally to beat Predators 3-2 Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night. Alex Chiasson also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Craig Smith and Nick Bonino scored for the Predators, who lost for the second time in six games. Nashville started […] 👓 View full article

CBC.ca 1 week ago



