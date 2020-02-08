Global  

Montaigne 'ecstatic' after being chosen to represent Australia at Eurovision 2020

SBS Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Pop singer Montaigne has won the opportunity to travel to the Netherlands for a chance at Eurovision glory.
