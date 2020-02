Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Cameron Alford tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to carry Alabama A&M to a 58-54 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night. Cameron Tucker had 10 points for Alabama A&M (6-15, 3-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Terrance Banyard had 14 points and 11 rebounds for […] 👓 View full article