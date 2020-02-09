NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in ‘assassination attempt’
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx on Saturday night in what Commissioner Dermot Shea called “an assassination attempt.” Two uniformed officers were sitting in a locked police van with emergency lights activated when a man approached them and engaged them in conversation just before […]
