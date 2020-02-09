NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in ‘assassination attempt’

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx on Saturday night in what Commissioner Dermot Shea called “an assassination attempt.” Two uniformed officers were sitting in a locked police van with emergency lights activated when a man approached them and engaged them in conversation just before […]
 Two New York City police officers narrowly escaped with their lives when a gunman fired into their patrol van Saturday night, wounding one of them in an attack officials called an attempted assassination.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NYPD's Shea Calls Officer Shooting An Assassination Attempt [Video]NYPD's Shea Calls Officer Shooting An Assassination Attempt

A New York Police Department officer was shot after he and his partner were ambushed while sitting in their marked police van in the Bronx. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published

