Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Cheerleading > Netflix 'Cheer' stars Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback cheer on Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell NYFW show

Netflix 'Cheer' stars Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback cheer on Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell NYFW show

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Brandon Maxwell's New York Fashion Week show had its own cheering section with Netflix "Cheer" stars Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback in attendance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TEEN VOGUE - Published < > Embed
News video: The Cast of Netflix's 'Cheer' Play I Dare You

The Cast of Netflix's 'Cheer' Play I Dare You 07:42

 Gabi Butler, Jerry Harris, Coach Monica Aldama, and La'Darius Marshall of Netflix's 'Cheer' play a cheerfully hilarious game of Teen Vogue's I Dare You. If Gabi had another position on mat, which would it be? Has Jerry ever had a crush on a teammate? What celebrity has been messaging Coach Monica on...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lindenwood University's Cheer Squad Appears on Popular Netflix Series `Cheer` [Video]Lindenwood University's Cheer Squad Appears on Popular Netflix Series `Cheer`

Lindenwood University's cheer squad made an appearance on the new popular Netflix series "Cheer" earlier this year. The show brings a new level of exposure to the sport of cheer, and according to the..

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:42Published

Coach Monica Of Netflix’s “Cheer” Shares Cheering Secrets [Video]Coach Monica Of Netflix’s “Cheer” Shares Cheering Secrets

“Cheer” coach Monica Aldama talks cheering family and inclusion.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Original Content podcast: Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ provides a gripping, painful look at competitive cheerleading

“Cheer,” a new documentary series on Netflix, may be singlehandedly changing the way many people think about cheerleading. The show follows the competitive...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

OddsCovers

Odds Covers Netflix 'Cheer' stars Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback cheer on Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell NYFW show… https://t.co/16UVs7QyLJ 38 minutes ago

ubnm

UBNM Netflix 'Cheer' stars Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback cheer on Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell NYFW show… https://t.co/ib0yusAQ15 46 minutes ago

japandtheworld

べびたんちゃんねる Netflix 'Cheer' stars Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback cheer on Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell NYFW show… https://t.co/lzRH7cOiga 55 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Netflix 'Cheer' stars Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback cheer on Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell NYFW show Brandon Maxwell… https://t.co/ivkA0ZkLPw 1 hour ago

YourNews24H

YourNews24H Netflix 'Cheer' stars Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback cheer on Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell NYFW show… https://t.co/0NvJ8R7X3u 1 hour ago

usa_feeds

USA NEWS FEEDS Netflix 'Cheer' stars Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback cheer on Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell NYFW show… https://t.co/kmHRh6vyiC 2 hours ago

tdkinser

Tim Kinser Netflix 'Cheer' stars Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback cheer on Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell NYFW show… https://t.co/zgGpsfw4We 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.