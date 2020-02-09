Global  

Jon Jones fends off title challenge at UFC 247

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Jon Jones faced his most serious challenge in years and ultimately held off Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Saturday night, retaining his UFC light heavyweight belt following a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes. The unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd, […]
