LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams scored in the shootout, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. The loss spoiled the home debut of Vegas coach Peter DeBoer, who was hired Jan. 15 and coached his first seven games with the Golden Knights […]

