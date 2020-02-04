Global  

‘SNL’ takes aim at New Hampshire primary in opening skit

Sunday, 9 February 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” cast aside the impeachment vote for a cold open with the Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire. Former cast members Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Dratch returned Saturday to play Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar in the NBC comedy. But the debate front-runner was Larry David’s portrayal of Bernie […]
