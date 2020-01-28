Global  

Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach

BBC News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sir Keir and his leadership campaign team deny allegedly hacking Labour's membership database.
Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge [Video]Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to reverse Boris Johnson’s end to freedom of movement for European Union citizens in the UK if he becomes prime minister. Sir Keir, who has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

'Elitist or downtrodden': Sir Keir Starmer claims Labour ignored the middle class [Video]'Elitist or downtrodden': Sir Keir Starmer claims Labour ignored the middle class

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech admitting his party has disregarded the middle-classes and makes plans to address it. Speaking to party members at West Ham town hall, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Sir Keir Starmer cancels weekend campaigning due to ill health of mother-in-law

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has cancelled his campaign events this weekend because his mother-in-law remains in a critical condition in...
Belfast Telegraph

Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer went on Mumsnet to declare trans rights are human rights

Labour leadership frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that “trans rights are human rights” in a Q&A on notorious web forum Mumsnet. On Monday, Starmer...
PinkNews


atomicsmiles

Luke-Craig Taylor #FBPE RT @Margin4Error: Seamus Milne really doesn't want Starmer to win, for some reason. Is it because Keir Starmer would want a competent Comm… 41 seconds ago

Sealight33

Seka RT @TheProleStar: Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach - Starmer says his team were 'investigating a means of penetrat… 2 minutes ago

veeharmony

vee pointer BBC News - Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach https://t.co/z4TmuoZiNt 3 minutes ago

Rad1Omar

Rad1💧 RT @TomBlenkinsop: Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach And here comes the dirty tricks from the hard-left establishme… 7 minutes ago

KCSETV

KCSE.TV Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach https://t.co/Rv0riqheMv https://t.co/mXvdvAwlGI 8 minutes ago

SteveSammut2

SteveSammut Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach. Two top members of Starmer's team including his complian… https://t.co/vh6bSTGQdN 9 minutes ago

TreeHug23986751

Tree Hugger RT @Arden_Forester: Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach. Turning in on themselves? The facts, whatever they are, will… 12 minutes ago

RTaylor_LibDem

Rebecca Taylor #FBPE 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 RT @alanjstedman: Labour continue to think internal fighting is the best way to get voters in tune with their politics. 🤔 BBC News - Lab… 12 minutes ago

