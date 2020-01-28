Luke-Craig Taylor #FBPE RT @Margin4Error: Seamus Milne really doesn't want Starmer to win, for some reason. Is it because Keir Starmer would want a competent Comm… 41 seconds ago Seka RT @TheProleStar: Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach - Starmer says his team were 'investigating a means of penetrat… 2 minutes ago vee pointer BBC News - Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach https://t.co/z4TmuoZiNt 3 minutes ago Rad1💧 RT @TomBlenkinsop: Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach And here comes the dirty tricks from the hard-left establishme… 7 minutes ago KCSE.TV Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach https://t.co/Rv0riqheMv https://t.co/mXvdvAwlGI 8 minutes ago SteveSammut Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach. Two top members of Starmer's team including his complian… https://t.co/vh6bSTGQdN 9 minutes ago Tree Hugger RT @Arden_Forester: Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach. Turning in on themselves? The facts, whatever they are, will… 12 minutes ago Rebecca Taylor #FBPE 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 RT @alanjstedman: Labour continue to think internal fighting is the best way to get voters in tune with their politics. 🤔 BBC News - Lab… 12 minutes ago