Two U.S. service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Two U.S. service members were killed and six wounded when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military and two senior Afghan officials said on Sunday.
BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies.
Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have been forced to quarantine thousands of passengers. One of the ships is anchored off of Japan while the...
Porsche is adding two distinctly sporty and high specification models to its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. The new two-seaters are powered by a 294 kW..
Porsche is adding two distinctly sporty and high specification models to its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. The new two-seaters are powered by a 294 kW..