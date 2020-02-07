Global  

Two U.S. service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan

Sunday, 9 February 2020
Two U.S. service members were killed and six wounded when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military and two senior Afghan officials said on Sunday.
US Military Confirms Two Service Members Killed, Six Injured in Firefight in Afghanistan on Saturday


RIA Nov. Also reported by •ReutersThe Age

U.S., Afghan forces come under fire in eastern Afghanistan

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said in Kabul as they launched investigations into whether the attackers...
Japan Today Also reported by •Reuters

