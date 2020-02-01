Malaysia expands China traveler ban as coronavirus spreads
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Malaysia has a expanded a ban on visitors from China to include Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, after China's decision to lock down cities in the provinces to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 800 lives.
WUHAN, CHINA — China continues to struggle.
On Thursday, China's number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections grew to 28,000 cases or a 15 percent increase over the previous day.
According to CNN, reported deaths have spiked, which increased the death toll to 600 fatalities.
The...
BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after..