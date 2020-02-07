Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trains, flights, ferries cancelled as Storm Ciara batters UK

Trains, flights, ferries cancelled as Storm Ciara batters UK

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Trains, flights and ferries have been cancelled and weather warnings issued across the United Kingdom as a storm with hurricane-force winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) batters the region. At least 10 rail companies in Britain have sent out “do not travel” warnings, and nearly 20 others have told passengers to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: UK braces for arrival of Storm Ciara

UK braces for arrival of Storm Ciara 00:53

 Storm Ciara is expected to batter the UK with heavy rain and gales this weekend. The Met Office is predicting there will be disruption to flights, trains and ferries, damage to buildings and a “good chance” of power cuts due to the conditions.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Twintastic

Roxy.J. Storm Ciara: Flights, trains and ferries cancelled as UK faces 100mph winds and downpours https://t.co/2JEiW5N9OG let’s hope not 🙏 2 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Trains, flights, ferries cancelled as Storm Ciara batters UK https://t.co/MuerXZ4KSN 8 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Trains, flights, ferries cancelled as Storm Ciara batters UK https://t.co/CE8WlZVQKG 14 minutes ago

Lynne04289004

puny Viking warrior!! RT @ChristineJameis: Storm Ciara: Flights, trains and ferries cancelled as UK faces 100mph winds and downpours https://t.co/dvE1zp3C3a 16 minutes ago

ChristineJameis

#freePalestine #Richard4Deputy #GiletsRougeUK Storm Ciara: Flights, trains and ferries cancelled as UK faces 100mph winds and downpours https://t.co/dvE1zp3C3a 24 minutes ago

RoadTripEU1

Road Trip EU Storm Ciara: Flights, trains and ferries cancelled as UK faces 100mph winds and downpours https://t.co/TVPZNEeA07 29 minutes ago

realYusufTukur

Yusuf M. Tukur RT @PA: Dozens of domestic and international flights have been cancelled as Storm Ciara is set to batter the UK and Ireland with heavy rain… 39 minutes ago

pirateirwin

Pirate Irwin RT @wgevans: #StormCiara: Flights, trains and ferries cancelled as UK faces 100mph winds and downpours https://t.co/PmGKAXjqzg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.