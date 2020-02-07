Trains, flights, ferries cancelled as Storm Ciara batters UK
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Trains, flights and ferries have been cancelled and weather warnings issued across the United Kingdom as a storm with hurricane-force winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) batters the region. At least 10 rail companies in Britain have sent out “do not travel” warnings, and nearly 20 others have told passengers to […]
Storm Ciara is expected to batter the UK with heavy rain and gales this weekend. The Met Office is predicting there will be disruption to flights, trains and ferries, damage to buildings and a “good chance” of power cuts due to the conditions.
