Trains, flights, ferries cancelled as Storm Ciara batters UK

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Trains, flights and ferries have been cancelled and weather warnings issued across the United Kingdom as a storm with hurricane-force winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) batters the region. At least 10 rail companies in Britain have sent out "do not travel" warnings, and nearly 20 others have told passengers to



