Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brian Lara shines as cricket legends raise money for Australian bushfire relief

Brian Lara shines as cricket legends raise money for Australian bushfire relief

Hindu Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Teams led by Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist played a charity match in Melbourne, with Ponting's side winning by one run
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief [Video]Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

Rally for Relief 2020 brought tennis legends together in aid during Australian bushfire crisis. Ash Rowe reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand [Video]Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand

Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory. According to the HuffPost, she beat Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic. Williams said she would donate all..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Brian Lara smashes Andrew Symonds for a huge six during Bushfire Cricket Bash

Cricketing fans around the world were again awestruck when the legends of the game once again took on the field when Ponting's XI played Gilchrist's XI at the...
DNA

Sachin Tendulkar to bat for one over in charity match

*Melbourne:* Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will bat for one over as part of the fund raising efforts for Australia's bushfire victims on Sunday, thanks to...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.