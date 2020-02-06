Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Walls closing in': Surviving quarantine on a luxury cruise ship

'Walls closing in': Surviving quarantine on a luxury cruise ship

CBC.ca Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
As 14-day quarantines for the coronavirus continue both at CFB Trenton and on a luxury cruise ship, those in isolation contend with the psychological effects and try to fend off cabin fever.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine

Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine 02:15

 A passenger aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Port of Yokohama explains what it is like for those aboard.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arizona family onboard quarantined ship [Video]Arizona family onboard quarantined ship

Coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked in Japan.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:52Published

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Floating prison’: Life on board coronavirus cruise ship

What was supposed to be a luxury cruise has turned into a "floating prison" for passengers on board the Diamond Princess. The ship has been placed under a...
France 24

Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China

BEIJING (AP) — Japan on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and turned away another luxury liner while the death toll in...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.