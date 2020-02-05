Global  

Who will step up for Harry and Meghan?

Sunday, 9 February 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan's departure from the upper echelons of the Royal Family leaves a big gap in any plan for a streamlined monarchy, which has long been thought to be a focus for heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly keynote speakers at JPMorgan event in Miami

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept it pretty undercover the last couple of weeks. Last night, however, according to Page Six, they were hustling in...
Madonna Wants Harry And Meghan To Live In Her New York Apartment

Because it's "so boring" in Canada... *Madonna* has offered her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Queen Of Pop is currently in...
