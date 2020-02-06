Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Phil Mickelson > Phil Mickelson rides ridiculous short game to set up Pebble repeat bid

Phil Mickelson rides ridiculous short game to set up Pebble repeat bid

WorldNews Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Phil Mickelson rides ridiculous short game to set up Pebble repeat bidFor all the talk of distance in the golf world in the last week, Phil Mickelson’s round Saturday was defined by the opposite. Lefty’s short game was off-the-charts during his third-round 67 at Pebble, pushing him to 16 under for the tournament and one back of Canadian Nick Taylor for the lead. Phil started off the day dialed in scrambling, making up for erratic play off the tee through the first six holes (two missed fairways, plus a missed green on the par-3 fifth) to start the day three under. But it was Pebble’s iconic, 110-yard par-3 seventh hole that served as the backdrop for the round to come. Plugged in the back-left bunker after attacking a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Local - Published < > Embed
News video: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview 00:42

 The PGA Tour returns to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will look to win another title. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor takes 1-shot lead over Mickelson at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson and his sublime short game delivered more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities for the Saturday show...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caNews24Reuters IndiaReuters

Mickelson's short game has him 1 back at Pebble

Phil Mickelson's short game was the story of the day Saturday at Pebble Beach, leaving him 1 stroke behind Nick Taylor heading into Sunday's final round. Jason...
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.