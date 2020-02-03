How Bernie Sanders’ passionate base revitalized his campaign
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () When Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack in October, what upset his long-time supporter Craig Althof the most was the way it was covered by the media.
Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January The sum puts the Sanders campaign at a significant financial advantage over the other Democratic candidates. The amount is the result of 1.3 million donations for the month. He enters Tuesday's New Hampshire primary on solid financial footing. Sanders won...