Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Romney, vilified in D.C. for vote to convict Trump, finds respect, support back home

Romney, vilified in D.C. for vote to convict Trump, finds respect, support back home

euronews Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Romney, vilified in D.C. for vote to convict Trump, finds respect, support back home
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Web Extra: Charlie Baker On Mitt Romney's Impeachment Vote

Web Extra: Charlie Baker On Mitt Romney's Impeachment Vote 00:32

 Baker says he respects Romney's vote to convict Trump.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney [Video]Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences. And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Trump Hits Romney As 'Democrat' [Video]Trump Hits Romney As "Democrat"

President Donald Trump posted a video attacking Sen. Mitt Romney. Trump was upset over Romney's decision to vote in favor of convicting him of abuse of power on Wednesday. Romney was the only GOP..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Loser! ‘Full of It!’ ‘Are You STOO-pid?!’: Jeanine Pirro Unleashes Epic, Vitriolic Rant on Mitt Romney for His Vote to Remove Trump

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro unleashed a white-hot, eight minute-long rant against Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to remove President Donald Trump, firing off...
Mediaite

Trump, Conservatives Heap Scorn on Romney for His Impeachment Vote

Trump, Conservatives Heap Scorn on Romney for His Impeachment VoteU.S. President Donald Trump and conservative pundits are unleashing a stream of vitriol against Republican Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to convict the president...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comThe Wrapeuronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SheronWilkie

Sheron Wilkie 🕯️ #FBPE #StopTheCoup RT @MSNBC: Sen. Romney, vilified in DC for vote to convict President Trump, finds respect and support back home. @NBCNews interviewed doze… 3 minutes ago

kensgal3

Kensgal3 RT @grantstern: "Refreshing" - a Utah voter on Mitt Romney's decision to vote his conscience to convict Trump. Are you paying attention @S… 3 minutes ago

rychemom

Lori Campbell 🌊 RT @johnlundin: Utah supports Romney - 'Romney, vilified in D.C. for vote to convict Trump, finds respect, support back home' https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

sujilu

Katy Hoo RT @ReflectingMan: Romney, vilified by Trump supporters for vote to convict, finds respect and support back home. https://t.co/SfKNCR5Uvp 6 minutes ago

Exasperated5

Exasperated5 RT @davereaboi: It was a *top priority* for the anti-Trump media to get a story like this. Once you know how articles like this are created… 8 minutes ago

jmisraje1111

♥️⚖️🥀🦋⚜️FranceWantsHerStatueBack🗽🌹🌎🇺🇸🍑 #ThankYouSenRomney #RomneyIsAPatriot #MittRomneyAmericanHero Romney vilified by Trump supporters for vote to conv… https://t.co/XptBoSzA1h 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.