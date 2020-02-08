Coronavirus updates: Number of confirmed cases drops disease's epicenter, China confirms

Global  

Sunday, 9 February 2020
News video: China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day 01:23

 China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China. There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far. 300 additional cases have been confirmed worldwide, with only one confirmed death outside of China. The...

Texas Preparing For Potential Cases Of Coronavirus; So Far There Are None [Video]Texas Preparing For Potential Cases Of Coronavirus; So Far There Are None

The CDC says it’s now preparing for the disease to “take a foothold” in the U.S. as they see more cases across the country in the coming days and months.

Second Case of Coronavirus in San Diego, CDC Confirms [Video]Second Case of Coronavirus in San Diego, CDC Confirms

A second person quarantined at a Southern California military base has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease..

Anger and virus cases grow in China as death toll rises

The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China while fatalities increased to 722 on Saturday.
Sydney Morning Herald

Anger and virus cases grow in China with 722 total deaths

BEIJING (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China while fatalities increased to 722 on Saturday including an American, as...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSeattlePI.comRTTNewsReuters

