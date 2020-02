Suter wins 1st super-G, month after maiden downhill triumph Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Corinne Suter got her first win in a women’s World Cup super-G on Sunday, a month after winning her first downhill. The Swiss skier coped with tricky conditions on the Kandahar course to beat Austria’s Nicole Schmidhofer by 0.43 seconds and her Swiss teammate Wendy Holdener by seven tenths. Italy’s Federica […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Suter wins 1st super-G, month after maiden downhill triumph Corinne Suter won her first women’s World Cup super-G win a month after she won her first downhill

FOX Sports 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this