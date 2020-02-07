Flights, trains and ferries disrupted as Storm Ciara hits

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Storm Ciara is sweeping across the UK, with heavy rain and severe gales disrupting flights, trains and ferries. Storm Ciara is sweeping across the UK, with heavy rain and severe gales disrupting flights, trains and ferries. Met Office weather warnings are in force, with gusts of more than 80 miles per hour battering parts of the country as forecasters warned flying debris could lead to injuries or endanger lives. Dozens of domestic and international flights have been cancelled, while rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say they will operate reduced timetables and speed restrictions on Sunday. Here's a reminder of the #wind warnings in force for today due to #StormCiara#WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/3QTZMqxvjW— Met Office (@metoffice) February 9,... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published UK braces for arrival of Storm Ciara 00:53 Storm Ciara is expected to batter the UK with heavy rain and gales this weekend. The Met Office is predicting there will be disruption to flights, trains and ferries, damage to buildings and a “good chance” of power cuts due to the conditions.