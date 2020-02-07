Global  

Election 2020: Exit poll confirms health, housing, homelessness of most concern to voters

WorldNews Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Election 2020: Exit poll confirms health, housing, homelessness of most concern to votersGood morning and welcome to a special Election 2020 political digest, on the day of the general election count. An Ipsos MRBI exit poll conducted on behalf of The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD yesterday confirms that the issues of issues of health, homelessness and housing dominated voters’ minds in this election to a very high degree. Health was the major issue for a third of all respondents while housing and homelessness was the main issue for 26 per cent. Jobs and the economy - which has been traditionally the major issue - was the priority for only...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election 00:51

 The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Michael D Higgins votes in Irish General Election [Video]President Michael D Higgins votes in Irish General Election

Irish President Michael D Higgins has cast his vote in the country's General Election. Mr Higgins was accompanied by his wife Sabina Higgins to vote at a polling station in St Mary's Hospital in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Ireland election: Waiting to see doctor tops voter concerns [Video]Ireland election: Waiting to see doctor tops voter concerns

As Ireland gears up for a snap general election this weekend, addressing inequality and complexity of the country's healthcare system has emerged as the number one priority for voters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Housing and health were dominant issues in General Election – exit poll

Housing and health were the two standout issues for Irish voters in the 2020 General Election, an exit poll has suggested.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Al JazeeraBBC NewsThe AgeReuters

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in Republic

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in Republic
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsThe Age

amhain_suil

Roisin Ni Shuilleabhain RT @IrishTimesPol: Election 2020: Exit poll confirms health, housing, homelessness of most concern to voters https://t.co/R1DmF4lmDb via @I… 19 minutes ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Election 2020: Exit poll confirms health, housing, homelessness of most concern to voters #IrelandElections… https://t.co/HRhBFot3PC 1 hour ago

ZaqsPolitics

ZAQS Politics News Election 2020: Exit poll confirms health, housing, homelessness of most concern to voters https://t.co/iOfVcGQsQy 1 hour ago

IrishTimesPol

Irish Times Politics Election 2020: Exit poll confirms health, housing, homelessness of most concern to voters https://t.co/R1DmF4lmDb via @IrishTimesPol 2 hours ago

