Election 2020: Exit poll confirms health, housing, homelessness of most concern to voters
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Good morning and welcome to a special Election 2020 political digest, on the day of the general election count. An Ipsos MRBI exit poll conducted on behalf of The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD yesterday confirms that the issues of issues of health, homelessness and housing dominated voters’ minds in this election to a very high degree. Health was the major issue for a third of all respondents while housing and homelessness was the main issue for 26 per cent. Jobs and the economy - which has been traditionally the major issue - was the priority for only...
The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.
